Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Dikembe Mutombo Flies Boy With Tumor On His Face From Africa To Get Life Changing Surgery [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

The 2018 NBA Awards

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

NBA Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo is helping out a 8-year-old boy from Africa in an amazing way. Mutombo built a hospital in the Congo and met him in September.

Moreover, the one thing about this young man that stood out was the tumor on his face that kept him away from society. According to TMZ, Mutombo wanted to do something for him and flew him out to L.A. so that doctors here could operate on him.

He said,”I was touched by what he’s going through as a young boy who’s 8 years old. Not going to school. The way he’s been pushed away by the society. His mom has to keep him in the bedroom every day because people are talking bad about him.”

Furthermore, Mutombo was waiting at the airport to greet the young man and it was such a special moment. Dr. Osborne in Beverly Hills will perform the surgery and everyone is hoping he will not only return to school, but live a happy normal life.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Dikembe Mutombo Flies Boy With Tumor On His Face From Africa To Get Life Changing Surgery [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close