After 7 Put Out Their Very First Christmas Song

Kevon Edmonds and Keith Mitchell of After 7, talked to the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew about their new Christmas single! The song is called ‘The Loneliest Christmas’ and it tells the story of what it’s like to deal with loneliness in the Christmas season.

Sybil calls the song powerful even for those who aren’t lonely because it draws attention to what others might be going through.

They’d never done any Christmas music before so they’re really excited about this single. They’re also excited about 2019 because it’ll make 30 years of After 7, and they’ll “come with an entire album” of Christmas music.

