Iyanla Vanzant’s ‘Acts Of Faith’ Is Back For The New Generation In It’s 25th Anniversary Edition

| 12.12.18
Iyanla Vanzant‘s book, Acts Of Faith is a guide to inspire and help African Americans deal with stress. It impacted an entire generation and in honor of the 25th anniversary she’s added to it and published a 25th anniversary edition.

She says that the bones of the original are there and it contains the same four sections, “self world relationships and money.” But she added “a daily reflection” because of today’s climate. “Back then we could just read it, now we’ve got to do something,” she said.

She herself can’t believe that it’s been 25 years, but she felt it was important to republish.  Especially because there is a whole generation of people who never had a copy. Vanzant urges those that got their copy 25 years ago have to “buy a copy and give it” to a younger person.

She calls Acts Of Faith a must read because the hardest thing for most of us to do is look at ourselves, the good the bad and the ugly, and tell the truth. This book will help us do that and learn to deal with the stressors around us.

30 Books Every African-American Should Read
30 photos

