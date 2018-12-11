Ty Dolla $Ign Faces Up To 15 Years In Prison For Felony Drug Charges

Ty Dolla $ign has been indicted on multiple drug charges including felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC and misdemeanor possession of less than 1 ounce of weed, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The charges stem from being arrested in Fulton County, GA for allegedly possessing cocaine and marijuana while heading to a concert in Atlanta.

A rep for Ty Dolla $ign tells TMZ … “[Ty] understands from his attorney Steve Sadow that the indictment in Fulton County, Georgia is merely the next mandatory procedural step in the process of resolving Ty’s case in that particular criminal justice system, and one more step closer to finally bringing this matter to a close. It was expected by Ty’s legal counsel and came as no surprise whatsoever.”

The rep added, “Ty maintains his innocence and there is no indication to the contrary. It’s also very important to note that Ty’s jewelry and cash seized from him upon his arrest in September 2018 was ordered returned to him last week … another clear sign that this matter is coming to a close soon.”

If convicted, Ty Dolla could get up to 15 years as Georgia law states that possession of any amount of cocaine can typically result in up to 15 years in prison for the first offense, PEOPLE reports.