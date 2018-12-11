CLOSE
The Black Beat
HomeThe Black BeatHot Headlines

Ty Dolla $Ign Faces Up To 15 Years In Prison For Felony Drug Charges

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Ty Dolla $ign has been indicted on multiple drug charges including felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC and misdemeanor possession of less than 1 ounce of weed, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The charges stem from being arrested in Fulton County, GA for allegedly possessing cocaine and marijuana while heading to a concert in Atlanta.

A rep for Ty Dolla $ign tells TMZ … “[Ty] understands from his attorney Steve Sadow that the indictment in Fulton County, Georgia is merely the next mandatory procedural step in the process of resolving Ty’s case in that particular criminal justice system, and one more step closer to finally bringing this matter to a close. It was expected by Ty’s legal counsel and came as no surprise whatsoever.”

The rep added, “Ty maintains his innocence and there is no indication to the contrary. It’s also very important to note that Ty’s jewelry and cash seized from him upon his arrest in September 2018 was ordered returned to him last week … another clear sign that this matter is coming to a close soon.”

If convicted, Ty Dolla could get up to 15 years as Georgia law states that possession of any amount of cocaine can typically result in up to 15 years in prison for the first offense, PEOPLE reports.

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs
14 photos

 

cocaine , drug charge , Prison , Ty Dollas $ign

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close