Fort Bend Marshall lost a student, a brother and a beloved member of the community on Monday as Drew Conley was shot and killed Monday night.

Conley is a safety on the school’s undefeated football team. The 17-year-old was allegedly shot by his uncle during an argument at their southwest Houston home, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. The uncle and 17-year-old nephew were fighting, when the uncle grabbed a rifle and shot the boy in the upper leg, police said. A family member took Conley to the hospital where he sadly passed away.

The senior was preparing to travel with his teammates to San Antonio for Friday’s Class 5A Division 1 semifinal game against Corpus Christi Calallen.

The uncle was taken into custody and it is unclear what charges will be filed in the death of Conley.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

RIP: Star Fort Bend Marshall Football Player Shot And Killed was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: