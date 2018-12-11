CLOSE
RIP: Star Fort Bend Marshall Football Player Shot And Killed

Fort Bend Marshall lost a student, a brother and a beloved member of the community on Monday as Drew Conley was shot and killed Monday night.

Conley is a safety on the school’s undefeated football team. The 17-year-old was allegedly shot by his uncle during an argument at their southwest Houston home, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. The uncle and 17-year-old nephew were fighting, when the uncle grabbed a rifle and shot the boy in the upper leg, police said. A family member took Conley to the hospital where he sadly passed away.

The senior was preparing to travel with his teammates to San Antonio for Friday’s Class 5A Division 1 semifinal game against Corpus Christi Calallen.

The uncle was taken into custody and it is unclear what charges will be filed in the death of Conley.

Close