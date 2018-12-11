CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Oscar Grant’s Family Requests To Have Fruitvale BART Station Named After Him

Leave a comment

Almost 10 years ago, Oscar Grant, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed by a Bay Area Rapid Transit officer in Oakland, Calif., on New Year’s Day. With the anniversary of his death approaching, Grant’s family is asking for BART and the city of Oakland to recognize him by renaming the station where he was killed.

According to KGO-TV, Grant’s family pleaded with BART’s board of directors last week to re-name the Fruitvale station, Fruitvale Grant Station in his memory.

“It would be an atonement, it would be part of BART saying yes this happened here, we vow that it won’t happen again and we vow to work with the communities and ensure that all people are treated equally,” Oscar Grant’s mother, Wanda Johnson, said.

Grant’s death was caught on video and became one of the first viral videos of a black man’s death that was played on across the nation.

In the video, BART officers pull Grant away from a group of other black men, put him on his stomach, and handcuff him. Shortly after, Officer Johannes Mehserle pulls out his gun and shoots Grant dead. Mehserle served less than two years for involuntary manslaughter.

But KGO-TV reports, the renaming of the station is unlikely, with BART officials saying they can’t change their policy of naming stations after their location. A BART spokesperson confirmed that a mural honoring Grant at Fruitvale station has been commissioned and is currently in planning stages. Grant’s family has also requested that a side street at Fruitvale be named after their loved one; BART has referred that request to the city of Oakland.

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
6 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Fruitvale Station , Killed By Police , Oakland California , Oscar Grant

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close