DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Audio

DL’s Top 10 Things Cheaters Always Say!

Leave a comment

It doesn’t seem like cheaters are very creative. Anytime they get a caught up even a little bit they have a lie to wiggle their way out of it. Something like “I’m a private person,” usually means they don’t want to go in public and run the risk of their other boo seeing the two of you together. Listen to the audio above and let us know how may of these you’ve heard before in the comments!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

cheaters , DL's Top 10 , DLHS , Relationships

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

In Studio Guests
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close