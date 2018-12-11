DL’s Top 10 Things Cheaters Always Say!

It doesn’t seem like cheaters are very creative. Anytime they get a caught up even a little bit they have a lie to wiggle their way out of it. Something like “I’m a private person,” usually means they don’t want to go in public and run the risk of their other boo seeing the two of you together. Listen to the audio above and let us know how may of these you’ve heard before in the comments!

