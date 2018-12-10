CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Apologizes For Anti-Gay Tweets

Leave a comment

(AP Photo) 

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Newly minted Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is apologizing for anti-gay tweets posted to his Twitter account several years ago, when he was 14 and 15.

The Oklahoma quarterback tweeted : “I apologize for the tweets that have come to light tonight from when I was 14 and 15. I used a poor choice of word that doesn’t reflect who I am or what I believe. I did not intend to single out any individual or group.”

The tweets have since been deleted from the account of the 21-year-old Murray, who won college football’s most prestigious individual award Saturday night over Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins.

Murray, a junior from the Dallas suburbs, has signed a $4.66 million contract with the Oakland Athletics after he was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft in June and this season may be his last in college football.

17 Black Celebrities Who Are Positively Impacting The LGBTQ Community
17 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Heisman trophy winners , Kyler Murray , Oklahoma , Tweets

2 thoughts on “Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Apologizes For Anti-Gay Tweets

  1. Ted Gravely on said:

    I think the young man used the word -queer. Didn’t they have a show called, “Queer Eye?” Republiklans are taking this too far.

    Reply
  2. Morkal on said:

    I quit working at shoprite and now I make $30h – $72h…how? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance﻿ on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier.
    Heres what I do…… See Full Article~

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close