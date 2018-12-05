CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

High Schoolers Sing K.K.K. Song In Class, And Teacher Gets Put On Leave

Leave a comment
23822191

Creatas Images

A New Hampshire school district placed a teacher on paid administrative leave during an investigation into video footage of two students singing a song with lyrics about the Ku Klux Klan and killing Black people, reports The New York Times.

The Dover School District was working with students and educators at the school, Dover High, “to investigate and address an incident of extreme racial insensitivity,” said a letter dated Monday that addressed the district’s community and was signed by the district superintendent, William Harbron. “We are deeply concerned that an event such as this could occur.”

According to The Times, the teacher who has not been identified, assigned a project in which the 11th-grade history students were to use events from the Reconstruction era in a Christmas carol.

Two students, who have not been publicly identified, replaced the words to “Jingle Bells” with lyrics about the Ku Klux Klan and sang the modified carol in class on Friday, according to reports.

Hear the carol below. (Warning offensive language)

Chloe Harris, 16, told The Times the lyrics to the song were passed out to the class before the song’s performance. She began recording video footage on her phone of the two students singing the song, because she found the lyrics upsetting.

“I wasn’t really comfortable, and there was a better way he could teach it,” Harris told The Times, adding that she told the teacher the same thing. “He did not listen. He told me to call my lawyer if I was upset about it.”

In video footage recorded by Harris, the two students can be heard singing “K.K.K., let’s kill all the Blacks, burn a cross on their front yard,” as they appear on camera.

Harris said that she recorded the performance to show people what happens at Dover High, noting that she has heard racial slurs used at school in the past.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018
6 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Dover High , High School , KKK , New Hampshire , Racism

One thought on “High Schoolers Sing K.K.K. Song In Class, And Teacher Gets Put On Leave

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close