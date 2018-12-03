News
HomeNewsTop News

‘Blacks Can’t Walk Or Work In This Neighborhood,’ Sign Warns

Leave a comment

A sign that read, “New HPD law. Blacks can’t walk or work in this neighborhood,” was placed under the First Ward Welcome sight in Houston on Friday until a resident threw it away.

Gloria Perez saw it on Friday, and took it down. “I don’t want anybody reading that,” she told ABC13 Eyewitness News. “I thought it was really racist. No matter who it was towards. Both towards the black community, people of color, and the Houston Police Department. It offends everybody.”

“I decided to get it off the street. I didn’t want any child reading that period, and thinking their dreams could be restricted based off of a sign,” Perez added.

What drivers couldn’t see from afar was a sexist insult along with a female Houston police officer’s name on the bottom of the sign. ABC13 did not reveal her name.

Late Friday afternoon, HPD spokesman Victor Senties told the station the he was not aware of the sign, but said the department is “looking into it.”

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018
6 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Houston , Racism

2 thoughts on “‘Blacks Can’t Walk Or Work In This Neighborhood,’ Sign Warns

  1. Phoenix Rising on said:

    But crazy white mofos dressed in black trench coats and maga-billy hats, armed with assault weapons can walk into their child’s school and shoot it the hell up, and they’re fine with that.

    Reply
  2. L on said:

    Thanks to Chump and his IGNORANT RACIST minions–this country is going backwards
    really fast.

    It is like the 1960’s all over again!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close