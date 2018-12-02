NEW YORK (AP) — Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says he will cooperate fully with an “impartial investigation” into allegations of sexual misconduct that have been leveled against him.
Patheos.com recently published accounts from two women who say that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner toward them. Tyson was host of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” on Fox in 2014 and a new edition of the series was to air on National Geographic next year.
In a Facebook post Saturday, Tyson denied an accusation that he groped a woman and he denied that he made sexual advances toward a production assistant when he invited her to share wine and cheese at his home. He apologized for making the production assistant feel uncomfortable.
Fox and National Geographic Networks have said they will conduct a thorough investigation.
5 thoughts on “Neil DeGrasse Tyson Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations”
I believe the accusations. Have you seen his ugly wife? Wine and cheese at your home? Was his facially challenged wife the host, or was she conveniently out of town? These jokers are something.
This is now completely out of hand. Anybody can be accused of “inappropriate behavior” by just being nice. It used to be OK to invite a co worker for drinks, wine cheese, a movie etc. Now if you do and “in their mind they perceive it as scary” then you are open for a harassment claim. I told my son not to try an associate with any of the women on the job, do not complement them, do not invite them out for lunch or after work and do not be alone with them in a room, If he is there and they come in he is to leave immediately. Some say this is over kill but it is better safe than sorry in todays world.
AN ounce of pressure very prevention worth a pound kind of cure . P
What?
Denises???!!!!! Really guys in 2018??? Thorough investigation of why BAW can’t spellcheck especially headlines???????? Sad journalism.