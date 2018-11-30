George Foreman Says His Younger Self Couldn’t Handle Matchup With Deontay Wilder And Tyson Fury

George Foreman has weighed in on the heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury on Saturday, saying BOTH men woulda kicked the ass of a young George Foreman.

When TMZ caught up with the two-time heavyweight champ, he noted that Wilder and Fury would have been too much for him to handle in his prime.

“I don’t think I could’ve been able to get a good shot on Tyson Fury at all. He’s too elusive.”

And as far as Wilder is concerned…

“With Deontay Wilder, I’d have to protect myself so much I’d been in danger from round 1 to the final round.”

Foreman says their matchup on Saturday is going to be “the world’s greatest heavyweight matchup. For the world.”

In related news, a musical based on the fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman is in development.

Producer David Sonenberg is planning to make a musical version of his Academy Award-winning film “When We Were Kings,” the 1996 documentary that captured the ringside match in Zaire, Africa.

via variety.com:

The book for the musical will be adapted from the film and written by Shelley Marcus, and the songs will be R&B classics from the 1974 Zaire music festival. The soundtrack will also include “Rumble In The Jungle”, which was written by The Fugees for the film. A workshop is scheduled for the spring of 2019 with plans for a full stage musical production the following year.

“Muhammad Ali was called ‘The Greatest of All Time’ for good reason,” Sonenberg said in a statement. “Ali remains an undeniable cultural icon. Not only was he an extraordinarily gifted athlete, poet, spiritual and political leader, but he was certainly one of the most charming, disarming, controversial and electrifying personalities of all time.”

The fight in Zaire is considered to be one of the greatest upsets in sports history.

