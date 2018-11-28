Nicki Minaj’s Mom Served With Legal Documents In Rapper’s $50k Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj’s mother has been looped into a lawsuit intended for her famous daughter from a company that claims she didn’t fulfill her end of a 2011 NBA All-Star Weekend appearance.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Cahuenga Inc. wants a judge to rule their service of Nicki’s mother, Carol Maraj, counts as service for the hip-hop star.

The Blast reports:

The company claims for several months, they have tried to serve Minaj on multiple occasions with no luck. They say their agents have “been regularly prevented from effectuating such service by Defendants bodyguards and personal security.”

“As Defendant is perpetually ‘on tour’ traveling, or alternatively staying in various hotel rooms rather than a fixed location,” Cahuenga claims, “Plaintiff has been unable to identify a specific location that can be defined as Defendant’s actual place of business.”

The company claims to have “vigorously attempted to serve Defendant Minaj personally” but with no success.

On October 25, Cahuenga went to a home Nicki Minaj owns in Baldwin, New York to try and find her. Instead, they claim her mother opened the door. They claim to have served her with the lawsuit.

Cahuenga Inc. paid Minaj $53,000 for the appearance but say she was 90 minutes late and only stayed at the event for 30 minutes. They sued her for in excess of $53k.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE