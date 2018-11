Reuben Foster was released from the 49ers four days ago after he allegedly beat his girlfriend. He’s already been signed by the Washington, Redskins who just came out of their own PR scandal after Adrian Peterson admitted that he still beats his son. Their saying used to be Hail To The Redskins, now it’s “Hide Your Kids Hide Your Wife!”

