Finesse Mitchell Got His Name In College

| 11.28.18
You probably know Finesse Mitchell from Saturday Night Live or Mad Money. But he also does stand up comedy and is performing in his hometown of Atlanta Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

The question on everyone’s mind is whether or not Finesse is is government name. It’s not, his birth name is Alfred Langston Mitchell. Finesse came about when he was a freshman in college and he tried to get the attention of a young lady who was a senior so many times that she said, “you’re jut Mr. Finesse huh?”

She introduced him to her friends as “Mr. Finesse” and it stuck!

Next he’ll be performing in Bloomington, Minn., Bridgeport, Conn., and New Brunswick, NJ.

