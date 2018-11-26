Roland Martin: Mike Espy Wants To Represent The Mississippi Of 2018

We’re coming off of the Thanksgiving holiday and one person who didn’t spend it eating turkey and watching football, is Mike Espy.

Tomorrow Nov. 27 is the Mississippi Runoff Election. Espy and his crew have been campaigning and canvasing neighborhoods for a week straight and believe they can win.

Both Espy and Cindy Hyde -Smith were in the same city yesterday and had rallies, that “couldn’t have been more opposite.” his was open and he held a press conference afterward, but hers was closed to the public and “she ran away” afterward.

Espy insists Smith’s values “do not represent the values of Mississippi,” and he wants to represent the Mississippi of 2018.

