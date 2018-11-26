Model Cambria Francesca Pushes Through Despite Lupus

Name: Cambria Francesca

IG: @cambriaplusmodel

Agency/Management: Luxe Fit Models

Claim To Fame: In addition to her extensive work as a fit model Cambria has been seen on the runway at Full Figured Fashion Week.

There is a picture on Cambria Francesca’s Instagram page where she is wearing a bralette, fuchsia lipstick, and not much else. Written across her stomach is the word ‘strong’.

This label does not refer to her willingness to post the revealing image for the world to see. It does not refer to her refusal to let societal beauty standards tempt her to photoshop out her stretch marks. It does not refer to the ridges in her stomach that indicate that she takes care of herself exercising to keep stay healthy and keep her job as a fit model for some of the most popular brands retailers offer.

It describes the tenacity with which she turns toward fighting an invisible battle with the chronic pain she suffers from as a result of dealing with Lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect every part of the body.

Lupus disproportionately affects women of color. They are three times as likely to suffer from the disease yet many people in our community remain unfamiliar with it.

Instead of hiding her condition from potential employers and fans and instead opting to just flood her timeline with the curves she is celebrated for she goes out of her way to educate her audience about Lupus.

Alongside behind-the-scenes pictures and videos that authentically share what it’s like to be a plus-size model in L.A. she shares facts about the disease and details her own experiences online.

Those experiences include making her way to castings for brands like Premme and Swimsuits For All and shooting for publications that reflect her values about body positivity. She is empowered by her body and she brings that attitude to every shoot often collaborating with other models to create spec images that promote sisterhood and normalize body diversity.

As she reclines backwards on a chair with her dark ringlets falling down her face, in one ad she is using her body to its full capacity refusing to be sidelined by something she can not control.

The illness and the courage she takes it on with is present but when she steps in front of the camera full of calm and beauty…it’s far from being in focus.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Model Cambria Francesca Pushes Through Despite Lupus was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: