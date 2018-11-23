CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

One Dead, Two Injured In Alabama Mall Shooting

Leave a comment

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A man was shot and killed by police after a fight at an Alabama mall ahead of Black Friday shopping resulted in gunfire that injured a teenager and a 12-year-old girl.

The shooting occurred late Thursday at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, a Birmingham suburb, a police statement said.

Lexi Joiner told Al.com she was shopping with her mother when the gunfire started. Joiner said she heard six or seven shots and was ordered, along with some other shoppers, into a supply closet for cover.

“It was terrifying,” Joiner said.

The police statement said two Hoover officers in the mall confronted a 21-year-old man from Hueytown with a gun and one of the officers shot and killed him. His name has not been released.

An 18-year-old man from Birmingham was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His name has not been released.

A 12-year-old girl was struck by gunfire and was taken to Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham. She was reported in stable condition.

Capt. Greg Rector said at a news conference that investigators do not know what sparked the original confrontation between the men.

The officer who shot the gunman has been placed on administrative leave while the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigates the shooting. The officer’s name has not been released. The officers were not hurt.

The mall reopened at 6 a.m. Friday, a Riverchase Galleria mall security officer said.

PHOTO: CNN screenshot

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Alabama , Gun Violence , mall shooting

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “One Dead, Two Injured In Alabama Mall Shooting

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close