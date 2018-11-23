One Dead, Two Injured In Alabama Mall Shooting

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A man was shot and killed by police after a fight at an Alabama mall ahead of Black Friday shopping resulted in gunfire that injured a teenager and a 12-year-old girl.

The shooting occurred late Thursday at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, a Birmingham suburb, a police statement said.

Lexi Joiner told Al.com she was shopping with her mother when the gunfire started. Joiner said she heard six or seven shots and was ordered, along with some other shoppers, into a supply closet for cover.

“It was terrifying,” Joiner said.

The police statement said two Hoover officers in the mall confronted a 21-year-old man from Hueytown with a gun and one of the officers shot and killed him. His name has not been released.

An 18-year-old man from Birmingham was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His name has not been released.

A 12-year-old girl was struck by gunfire and was taken to Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham. She was reported in stable condition.

Capt. Greg Rector said at a news conference that investigators do not know what sparked the original confrontation between the men.

The officer who shot the gunman has been placed on administrative leave while the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigates the shooting. The officer’s name has not been released. The officers were not hurt.

The mall reopened at 6 a.m. Friday, a Riverchase Galleria mall security officer said.

