Tom and Sybil are out for Thanksgiving so Skip is in the big chair and Madelyne Woods is in for Sybil. Guy is spending Thanksgiving in Dallas so he can go to the Cowboys and Redskins game. The chairs in the studio are so high Guy’s feet are really swinging. Skip’s feet swing too but that’s why he stands up!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: