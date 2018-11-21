Man Who Fled Courtroom Before Being Convicted Of Murder Caught

A man who fled a Georgia courtroom just before he was convicted of murder has been arrested, authorities said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, Verlaine LaGuerre, 22, left the courthouse during a lunch break before his final verdict was read in April and never came back.

After LaGuerre left the courtroom, the jury convicted him and accomplice Prentice Baker Jr. of killing Matthew Hardeman, 19, in 2011, AJC.com reported.

In October 2011, LaGuerre and Baker got into a fight with Hardeman outside his home. After the fight was over, LaGuerre allegedly told Hardeman he would come back with his gun.

When they returned they opened fire on Hardeman, shooting him 50 times. His family found his body lying in the grass in his front yard.

They were both sentenced to life in prison plus five years.

LaGuerre was taken to the Fulton County Jail, and jail records show he remains there without bond.

