News
HomeNewsTop News

Woman Sends $9K Through Drive-Thru Tube At Bank, Cash Goes Missing [Video]

Leave a comment

Roslyn Baitney claims that Wells Fargo is responsible for losing close to $9,000 of her money after she tried to use the drive-thru deposit system at a branch in Georgia, Channel 2 Action News reports. 

Baitney told the news station she drove to the bank Nov. 9 to deposit nearly $9,000 in cash.

She sent the money to the tellers through a tube in the drive-thru line. But she told the news station, the bank teller said that “this deposit is too large, you need to go on the inside.”

When Baitney parked and went inside, she asked where the money was. The teller said that she had sent the cash back down the tube, Channel 2 reported. By the time they realized what had happened, the money was gone.

“The teller said, ‘I wondered why the car behind you never did a transaction, they just pulled off.’ Yes, because you gave them my money,” Baitney told the station.

Baitney said someone also stole her driver’s license and bank card, which was with the cash in the tube.

Police are reportedly investigating.

Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft
20 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Bank , Money , theft

4 thoughts on “Woman Sends $9K Through Drive-Thru Tube At Bank, Cash Goes Missing [Video]

    • D on said:

      Be as it may. I would have never put that kind of money in the drive thru. Smh. They will probably have the license plate of the car behind her. They will find them and charge them with theft.

      Reply
  3. Mac Daddy on said:

    Try to put $9k thru the drive-in tube? Nicc@, get yo fat azz out your Altima and waddle into the lobby. Black women are overweight and obese because of this lazy lifestyle

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close