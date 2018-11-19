CLOSE
Dallas Austin Reveals ‘Drumline’ Movie Was About He And Kim Porter’s Romance

Music producer Dallas Austin has joined the chorus of voices that have taken to social media to express their condolences about the death of Kim Porter last week.

Many believe Austin had the most touching message thus far. He even posted a prom pic of he and Porter from back in the day, writing:

“This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do…my mom and Kim’s mom was pregnant with us at the same time in Columbus …I have never known a life without Kim porter from kindergarten through all of our life long experiences in high school, having matching bmws or her being the biggest believer in me making it as a producer and us getting out of Columbus to be somebody ..and we made it!! we were inseparable I feel like a part of my soul has has been taken away.”

Oh well here it goes :our famous prom pic : This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do…my mom and Kim’s mom was pregnant with us at the same time in Columbus …I have never known a life without Kim porter from kindergarten through all of our life long experiences in high school, having matching bmws or her being the biggest believer in me making it as a producer and us getting out of Columbus to be somebody ..and we made it!! we were inseparable I feel like a part of my soul has has been taken away ..most people don’t know that Zoe Saldana played the role of Kim in “drumline” as nick cannon played my character ..we saw purple rain 15times in the theater and if you knew her you knew a strong beautiful smiling gangster angel ! I know GOD is perfect but sometimes even perfect can make a mistake 😥I send prayers out to the kids and our family and my brother @diddy this is a hard one but we will get though it love you @ladykp 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

As noted by Bossip, Austin’s story came as a surprise to most who didn’t know that he and Kim had been friends since childhood, let alone that “Drumline” starring Nick Cannon and Zoe Saldana was based on their relationship.

Dallas continued:

“Most people don’t know that Zoe Saldana played the role of Kim in “drumline” as nick cannon played my character ..we saw purple rain 15times in the theater and if you knew her you knew a strong beautiful smiling gangster angel ! I know GOD is perfect but sometimes even perfect can make a mistake”

He ended the message sending love to Diddy and the rest of the Combs/Porter family.

