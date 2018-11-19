A Houston Woman Is Missing And Her Estranged Husband Is On The Run

Charine Young has been missing for over a week and the 29-year-old is presumed dead. Her estranged husband, 48-year-old Johnny Leon Wilson, is charged with her murder and he’s on the run. ABC 13 reports.

Neighbors said they last saw Young and her 11-year-old son arrive to Wilson’s apartment on Saturday Nov.10. Young walked inside but the boy remained in the car. They never saw her alive again.

“I never seen her come back out. I seen him with the little boy in the car. I didn’t see her after,” neighbor Annette Vallery told ABC. “He’s crazy. I didn’t know he was crazy, but if you were to meet him, you would never think he was like that.”

Wilson allegedly took the boy to a nearby fast food restaurant and left him there.

Young’s family has been trying to stay positive and praying that she comes home alive. But, police reportedly pulled security footage from the apartment complex’s parking lot. It reportedly showed Wilson walking back and forth to the dumpster. Neighbors complained about a horrible odor coming from the dumpster following Young’s disappearance. They said they were relieved when the garbage men came Monday. Neighbors said hours later police arrived on scene.

“Charine is one of the strongest woman I know. She loved her friends and family very, very deeply. Her son was her world,” Young’s childhood friend Chassidy Deville told the news outlet. “She did not deserve anything that he possibly did to her. I just hope and pray that she is still alive. That she is still fighting and waiting for us to come and get her.”

Wilson is considered dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call police.

