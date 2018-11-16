RussRant: Van Jones Don’t Be A Trump Enabler

Van Jones is a CNN commentator who used to work for the Obama administration. Jones said that Donald Trump is headed to being the “uniter and chief” and often gives Trump a pat on the back for doing things that he should be doing, like being a decent human being. You don’t reward a fish for swimming so why do you reward Trump for acting like a decent human?

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: