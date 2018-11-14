Entertainment
Which Celebrity Advised Gabrielle Union On Surrogacy?

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s family has gotten a little bigger, as the couple has revealed they are the new parents of a baby girl.

The baby was conceived via in vitro fertilization and delivered by a surrogate on Wednesday, Nov. 7, according to a post on Gabby’s Instagram account.

The actress shared images of her cradling the newborn in a hospital bed as Dwyane sat cozily by beside her.

She captioned the images: “A LOVELY DAY [baby emojis] We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin @dwyanewade…”

Union, 46, hired a surrogate after several failed IVF procedures, and she turned to Kim Kardashian for advice.

 

Kim and Kanye’s youngest daughter Chicago West was delivered by a surrogate, and a source tells Hollywoodlife.com: “Gabrielle had her worries about doing a surrogacy but one person who really helped ease her fears was Kim Kardashian.”

The insider added: “Kim has nothing but good things to say about surrogacy. Her experience was so positive it helped Gabrielle going into this to know that Kim had done it with so much success.”

Daddy's Girl 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾

In her memoir We’re Going to Need More Wine, Gabby revealed she suffered eight or nine miscarriages.

Back in August, she shared that she was unable to conceive due to a form of endometriosis.

“Towards the end of my fertility journey I finally got some answers,” she told the audience at the BlogHer conference. “Everyone said, ‘You’re a career woman, you’ve prioritized your career, you waited too long and now you’re just too old to have a kid — and that’s on you for wanting a career’. The reality is I actually have adenomyosis.”

Wade is father to 3 sons, Zion, Zaire and Xavier and he and Gabrielle are also raising his nephew, Dahveon.

