Police Searching For Two Men Who Robbed Church Members At Gunpoint [VIDEO]

Police in Northport, Alabama are searching for two men that robbed several members of Iglesia De Dios Evangelio Completo Pentecosest Church. According to CBS 42, the robbery took place on Saturday night during a meeting.

Pastor Greg Strictland is not happy about what happened and said, “They should and punished to the fullest extent of the law. And I am praying for the mental well being for the people of the congregation of our sister church across the street there. And I pray the peace of God will help them through this and not become fearful to the point that they won’t want to come out to worship.”

Moreover the crime happened while fifty church members were inside. The two men walked inside with guns and began to yell.

Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter said, “They entered the church and threatened everyone that was there from the reports there were fifty people in the church at the time. So they were all in one room.”

The robbers took cash, cell phones, wallet and credit cards from the members. Although the church has armed security the pastor mentioned that this is a reminder as to why it’s needed.

Pastor Greg Strictland said, “The people are concerned, I as a pastor am concerned. But it makes us work more diligently with our measures we take for security. And we hope it doesn’t happen again.”

One member of the church was hurt during the robbery and police hope to find these robbers soon.

