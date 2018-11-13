Ro James’ New Album Is A Personal Reflection Of His Life [VIDEO]

11.13.18
In 2016, more than likely if you turned to your local R&B station you were bound to hear Ro James‘ smash single Permission.

Now over two years since the release of his début album Eldorado, the crooner is ready to hop back on the scene with his second album which he says is a “series of reflections” after going through a big break-up and touring around the world.

If you haven’t listened to Ro’s music before, his sound is constantly teetering on the edges of different genres with a raspy, yet silky voice that you can’t help but hear a bit of Prince in. It was only fitting, that when he showed up for our interview, he was rocking a Prince sweatshirt. Of course.

Check out the video above to hear more about his album and learn more about who he is off the mic.

