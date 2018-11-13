DL Hughley Show
DL’s GED Section: We Need To Come Together Not Be Petty

The fires in California are raging and causing massive destruction and loss of life. Normally in times like these people come together. DL says it usually starts “from the top down,” but this president instead decided to take “time to be petty.” He said that the fires are due to lack of Forrest maintenance. He hasn’t even said that he’s praying for the people affected. He’s selfish.

