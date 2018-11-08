Woman Meets Man In Nightclub And Robs Him Hours Later

Ritisha Martin, 25, allegedly met a man at a New Orleans Jazz Club and exchanged phone numbers with him on the night of Aug. 29. A few hours later, in the early hours of Aug. 30, Martin texted the man and asked if he would meet up with her. She agreed to pick him up, but when he entered the vehicle she told him, “This isn’t what you think it is,” and pulled out a gun, according to New Orleans police.

The woman then drove to a hotel and forced the man to crawl into the backseat. She followed, but when a police car pulled into the lot, she exited the car while exclaiming, “I found the keys,” according to Nola.com.

Martin then drove to another hotel where she demanded he rent a room, then robbed him of $380, the man later told police. After the robbery, police said, Martin fled the scene.

The man reported the robbery and told police the woman first introduced herself as “Kim,” but later claimed her name was “Blac Barbie.” He described her as having a large rifle tattoo on her left thigh and provided police with her phone number. Investigators then reportedly spoke with the manager of the Jazz Club, who identified the woman as “Ranisha” and provided them with the suspect’s Instagram account, the outlet explains.

Officers linked the number and Instagram account to Ritisha Martin, whose physical description met that provided by the robbed man, and the club employee. Police issued a warrant for Martin’s arrest Oct. 9 and booked her into Orleans Justice Center Nov. 2.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE