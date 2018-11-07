Roland Martin: ‘Last Night Was A Good Night’

11.07.18
Yesterday was Election Day and Black America did suffer some big losses, but there were some big wins too!

Democrats took back the house, “last night was a good night” he says.

Elijah Cummings will be leading investigations into the Trump campaign and Black people will be vying to be speaker of the house.

In Florida 1.4 million people with felonies on their record will be getting the right to vote back, which is huge!

All 19 Black women running for judge in Harris County, TX won. So don’t get caught up in the losses, “Black America did well last night,” Roland says.

