Brawl Breaks Out After Birmingham Man Falls Through Waffle House Ceiling [Watch]

27-year-old Wesley Glenn Bost from Birmingham fell through the ceiling at a Waffle House in Tuscumbia, Alabama Sunday morning and it was all caught on camera.

Tuscumbia Police say surveillance video shows Bost entering the bathroom and locking himself in. He then tied his blue jeans to the door, climbed into the ceiling and fell through.

An employee can be heard shouting, “Don’t go nowhere!” before Bost charges into a patron attempting to block his path out. Police said he did a lot of damage to the restaurant and broke the sink and toilet.

The suspect was able to take off in his car and later fled on foot, according to WAAY. There’s a hunt on for his arrest.

“We’re glad everybody’s OK — nobody was injured,” Pat Warner, a representative for Waffle House, tells Fox News.

“We’re not sure why this gentleman went into the bathroom and crawled up onto our ceiling,” he added. “However, we are aware that some people may be confused as to the meaning of a ‘drop-in’ ceiling.”

As reported by FOX News, Sunday’s incident comes nearly a week after a similar scene in Kingsport, Tenn., where a half-naked 26-year-old woman fell through the ceiling of a BBQ joint — twice —before cops arrested her in the dining area.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE