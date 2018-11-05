Kimora Lee Simmons’ Husband Pleads Guilty In Billion Dollar Laundering Case

The husband of model-turned-fashion-designer Kimora Lee Simmons has pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to a Malaysian money laundering scandal.

According to a wwd.com report:

“Tim Leissner was chairman of Goldman Sachs’ Southeast Asia business, but he resigned in 2016 and was subsequently subpoenaed by the U.S. Justice Department as part of a probe into the disappearance of billions of dollars from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB that was designed to boost the country’s economy and for which he helped raise money.”

Leissner, former Goldman Sachs banker, Roger Ng, and Malaysian financier Jho Low have been charged by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn over their alleged role in the loss of funds from 1MDB.

Here’s how WWD breaks it down:

Leissner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money and violate foreign anti-bribery laws, allegedly bribing officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi. He has been ordered to forfeit $43.7 million, according to court filings. Ng, a managing director at the investment bank until 2014, was arrested this week in Malaysia, while Low is on the run.

It was reported last year by the New York Post that Leissner funded his wife’s designer label Kimora Lee Simmons, but she denied the claims to WWD at the time and the newspaper later apologized.

“I’ve been around for quite some time. I’m an old lady so I’ve always been self-sustaining, self-funded. I’ve had Baby Phat and at one point Phat Farm, too. I’ve had Couture by Kimora, Fabulosity, KLS so this is not my first ride at the rodeo. I’ve had six or seven successful fragrances,” Kimora said last year.

“I fund my own business.…I’ve been in the fashion industry since [age] 12, modeling and all that. So all my money, not that I want to say it that way, this is my third marriage that I’m on so, no, my husband has nothing to do with my professional life.”

On whether she consults with Leissner, about her company, Kimora said, “He’s a financial person and I’m a fashion person, so I wouldn’t say that really. And I’ve been doing this for kind of a long time. Probably more my young girls give me a little more fashion advice.”

