Pastor John Gray Says ‘Obedience Comes With The Anointing Of Misunderstanding’

Lead pastor of Relentless church John Gray was one of the Black pastors who met with Donald Trump.

Gray says “obedience comes with the anointing of misunderstanding,” like Mary in the bible. “What God says to one he may not say to another, but you’ve got to know what he said.” He went to meet Trump to get information about how churches can help end mass incarceration in the black community. He also emphasizes that being in the room with someone you don’t agree with just means “you’re at the table,” it doesn’t mean that you agree with them.

After the meeting he received backlash because for most people it was a political issue, but for him it was spiritual.

