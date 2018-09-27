CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Apple Drops Dr. Dre’s Biographical Series

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit:  PR Photos)

Apple’s new streaming service has reportedly rejected Dr. Dre’s bio series Vital Signs due to its guns, orgy and cocaine scenes, and director Tim Cook is working to make it as family-friendly as possible, per Wall Street Journal.

via Complex:

Though the show’s been in production since 2016, Cook allegedly nixed Dre’s drama series Vital Signs thanks to “characters doing lines of cocaine, an extended orgy in a mansion, and drawn guns,” which is nothing short of the kind of content a Dr. Dre biopic would lend itself to produce.

But this pillow-soft censorship goes beyond a show about Dre—Apple is hesitant about mature content in general. Under Cook’s leadership, the WSJ reports Apple is aiming to separate itself from the ranks of Netflix and HBO with a more conservative approach, and “wants high-quality shows with stars and broad appeal” without “gratuitous sex, profanity or violence.”

The company pushed back against an M. Night Shyamalan psychological thriller, requiring all crucifixes be removed from a character’s home, and completely walked away from a #MeToo-inspired series. Instead, the company is spending top dollar on more vanilla content.

“It outbid Netflix and CBS Corp.’s Showtime to land a drama about a morning news show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, ordering two seasons and skipping the usual requirement of a pilot episode,” WSJ reports. “The show’s price could top $12 million an episode, according to people familiar with it.”

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its streaming service in March 2019 and is taking precaution to avoid offensive shows that could tank sales of its tech products, the report states.

Meanwhile, Gizmodo reports that Apple’s new streaming service has a $1 billion budget, but per a report in the Wall Street Journal, the company is still aiming to keep its content clean, with little “gratuitous sex, profanity or violence.”

This challenging effort is reportedly “delaying or interfering with many projects,” and the Journal writes that Apple’s own staff in Los Angeles have begun referring to the streaming project as “expensive NBC.”

Celebrity Biopics We Hope Are In The Works
16 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Apple , Bio Series , Dr. Dre

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close