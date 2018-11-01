If you aren’t in the best of moods you might want to put on BeBe Winans video for his single, “Laughter Just Like A Medicine.” This song is all about how even when we’re having bad days we must laugh it off. The video is filmed in Seoul, Korea and captures the beauty of it in every scene.

BeBe teamed up with the group, Korean Soul and their voices together create a heavenly sound. The gospel artist discovered the group after they went viral singing at a church.

They sing the lyrics, “Laughter does good, just like a medicine,” to remind us what we really need to do in life at times.

In several scenes we see BeBe and Korean Soul smile and sing as it cuts to different scenes. It wouldn’t be a video without laughter and in a couple frames they show us people laughing on the street. Check out the new video and make sure you smile the whole way through!

BeBe Winans Leaves Us Smiling As He Debuts Video For “Laughter Just Like A Medicine” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com