#RussRant: Money Over Lives

Jordan McNair was the 19-year-old University Of Maryland student who became ill on May 29 after being over exerted. McNair passed away on June 13 from heat stroke. The atmosphere of the UMD football team was deemed not toxic. How so? A 19-year-old passed away because he did not receive medical attention for nearly an hour. Head coach DJ Durkin has been called toxic, and is accused of creating the atmosphere that led to McNair’s death. The president of UMD did not want to rehire Durkin, so he was fired and Durkin kept his job. Russ says unfortunately, “in the end money trumps lives.”

