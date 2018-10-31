It’s The One-Year Anniversary Of Wendy Williams Fainting On Halloween Episode [Video]

Last Halloween, Wendy Williams made headlines when she fainted on live TV. On the one-year anniversary of the incident, “The Wendy Williams Show” host will discuss the frightening moment with viewers.

An audience member who attended the Halloween episode taping exclusively tells Us Weekly that Williams “briefly addresses” her health scare, which will air on Wednesday, October 31. She reportedly told fans, “So it has been a year since the fainting.”

A source told the publican after the collapse that Wendy “showed no signs of feeling sick” before filming.

WEDNESDAY: Don't miss Wendy's annual Halloween show! pic.twitter.com/FxcdSclSfD — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) October 31, 2018

Williams updated fans on her condition via an Instagram video hours after the on-air collapse. “I’m home and hydrating and I will definitely be there tomorrow with the rest of the story,” she explained at the time.

She returned to her show a day later and continued to recount her fall.

“A lot of people thought that was a joke. No, that was not a joke. I don’t want to fall. I’m a tall woman and it’s a long way down. I’m also a woman of a particular age and I’m not trying to break anything. Also, I don’t do stunts and jokes for you like that. I don’t need that,” she said, adding that she felt “hot and a little dizzy” before she started filming that day.

“The crew brought out the clear plexiglass podium that you saw — we were about to do our little Halloween costume contest. I was, like, ‘All night, Wendy. At least you’re wearing flats and you’re holding onto this and there’s only 12 more minutes of the show. You can do it girl.’”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE