Aretha Franklin’s Suburban Detroit Home Put Up For Sale

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The suburban Detroit home of the late “Queen of Soul” is for sale.

Aretha Franklin’s 4,148-square-foot (385-square-meter) brick Colonial-style house in Bloomfield Township is listed for $800,000 . It offers five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and access to the gated community’s pool and tennis courts.

There also is a three-car garage, jetted tub with sauna and multiple decks.

Franklin was 76 and living in a riverfront apartment in downtown Detroit when she died in August from advanced pancreatic cancer. Her songs “Think” and “Respect” are R&B classics.

Franklin died without a will. Her tangible assets include several pieces of property in the Detroit area that according to tax assessors’ estimates are worth at least $2 million, with a market value that could easily be twice that.


