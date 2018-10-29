CLOSE
Tamar Says Monica Doesn’t Like Her But She Has No Idea Why

What's beef? Tamar says she and Monica aren't cool.

Tamar Braxton and Monica Brown used to be cooler than the other side of a pillow, but now the love is gone and Tamar has once again reminded folks of that fact.

Braxton noted on the ‘gram that she and Monica no longer associate and the reminder came when Brown posted a birthday message on Shante Broadus’ Instagram page.

“She don’t like me for whatever but I love her and her movement,” said Tamar in the comments section.

As reported by Bossip, back in September 2017 Tamar told Wendy Williams that Monica was one of three people she unfollowed on Instagram, including Kandi and Tiny Harris. Why???  Because the ladies posted a clip of Toya Wright on her old show, The Real and she felt betrayed.

