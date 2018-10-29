Little Known Black History Fact: Sahle Work Zedwe

Sahle-Work Zewde began her life as a professional life as a diplomat for Ethiopia, serving as the African nation’s ambassador to France and other nations. Last week, she was named as Ethiopia’s first woman president and is the lone current female head of state across the continent of Africa.

Sahle-Work was born February 21, 1950 in Ethiopia’s capital city, Addis Ababa. She attended the University of Montpellier, studying natural science. Her diplomatic career began in 1989 when she served as the ambassador to Senegal with accreditation to Mali, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, and Guinea.

She also served as the ambassador to Djibouti ahead of doing the same for France. In 2011, she was named Director-General of the United Nations Office At Nairobi in Kenya. Just this past summer, she made history again by becoming the first woman appointed as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations to the African Union.

While the post of president has been largely ceremonial in nature, Sahle-Work promised in her speech to advance women’s rights and peace not only in Ethiopia, but in other peace-loving nations across the globe.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

PHOTO: AP