Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, And Craig Melvin Kick Off New ‘Today’ After Megyn Kelly Show Is Cancelled

As the old saying goes, he who laughs last, laughs last. That would be the case of NBC’s Al Roker who will be back in the anchor chair in the 9am hour of the Today show. This, after he was replaced by Megyn Kelly.

Unfortunately Roker won’t have his former comrade, Tamron Hall, re-join him as she was fired completely from the network to make room for Kelly. In any event, sources tell TMZ that with Roker, the network will go back to using it’s own tried and true in-house talent.

“Today, as you know, we are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show as it evolves. We want you to know that the entire TODAY family will continue to bring you informative and important stories, just as we always have.” pic.twitter.com/7xC0tyPdZT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 29, 2018

The plain truth is that Megyn Kelly’s ratings have been in the tank, which affected Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford’s show that followed.

If you missed it, the Monday show was anchored by Craig Melvin, Hoda and Al. It’s unclear if Hoda will also be part of the 9 AM team. It seems unlikely, because she’s already on from 7 – 9 AM and again at 10 AM.

Kotb, flanked by Craig Melvin and Roker, somberly addressed viewers about the change in the lineup:

“Today, as you know, we are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show as it evolves. We want you to know that the entire Today family will continue to bring you informative and important stories, just as we always have.”

Megyn Kelly’s exit deal is being negotiated but she’s not going quietly. She’s hired a high-profile litigation lawyer and is reportedly asking for the entirety of the remainder of her contract to settle. She was pulling in $25 million a year and had a year left on her contract. The Hollywood Reporter says that Kelly also does not want to sign a “disparagement” contract.

