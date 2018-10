Tom has been getting lots of texts from listeners who have voted early! The number of people who are voting early makes him proud, but we have to get everyone to vote. We have very important races in several states such as, Georgia, Texas and Florida, and they’re all winnable. Don’t slow down now!

Then, Tom takes us back to the Sky Show with Midnight Starr in 2000!

