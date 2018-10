Before he had his own afternoon show, DL Hughley was a TJMS regular! Today’s #TJMS memory is DL’s Halloween segment. Do you remember dressing up as a child and having a towel be your super hero cape? Those were the days. And did anyone else’s mom “check” their candy? DL’s mom always did, but it was usually only the good candy.

