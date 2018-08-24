DL Hughley Says Trump Is ‘Just Not A Decent Human Being’

| 08.24.18
DL Hughley is known for speaking the truth. He shared a bit of that truth this morning with the TJMS. “Barack Obama is who we aspire to be and Donald Trump is what America is.” Donald Trump is loud, overweight and hateful, and that’s how the rest of the world thinks of the U.S.

What Hughley really doesn’t understand is how Black people support Trump. He says there is a “specific type of black person,” who supports Trump. “it’s not that we’re politically different, hes just not a decent human being.” He has no problem with Republicans, its Donald Trump himself that he doesn’t like.

DL is performing at the Paragon Casino in Louisiana this weekend, if you’re in the area get your tickets now!

One thought on "DL Hughley Says Trump Is 'Just Not A Decent Human Being'

  1. The Truth on said:

    I wonder if people sit back and think about 45. Let flip the script your child, children or grandchildren…Liars, Disrespectful, Bullies,Con person, Manipulator and praise their friends for NOT telling the TRUTH to serious Allegations. Cheat,and it’s ALL about ME Attitude. How can you ACCEPT this from The Leader of this country. One thing is for sure don’t matter who has the traits EVERYONE SUFFERS ITS NO DIDFERENCE WITH 45. WE WILL ALL PAY THE PRICE ONE WAY OR ANOTHER…BE WISE AND PLEASE WAKE UP!!!😭

