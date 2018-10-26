Mom And Son Allegedly Murdered By Her Boyfriend During Argument Over TV

via Bossip.com:

A Texas man, who is accused of killing his girlfriend and her 10-year-old son, allegedly claimed that he shot them in self-defense after they assaulted him for changing the television channel. In the arrest report for Tyrone Terell Johnson, obtained by PEOPLE, the 42-year-old Marines veteran allegedly called 911 on Sunday evening and said he’d killed two people “because he was being attacked.”

The arrest report states that Johnson — charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and shooting into or within a building — told police who responded to the call that the woman and her son, Ricky Willis, began screaming at him after he changed the channel to a football game. Johnson allegedly said that amid all of the bickering, he went to the bedroom to pack his things to leave the house. According to the arrest report, Johnson claimed that his girlfriend of a year followed him and continued to “verbally berate him.”

The report states Johnson allegedly claimed to police that his girlfriend started pushing him during the dispute. At a certain point, Johnson claims that Ricky entered the room and accused Johnson of striking his mom. After that, Johnson allegedly said he pushed the boy “and then armed himself with what he described as a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun,” the report states. The report alleges that Johnson started firing at Stephanie “as she was holding a PlayStation in her hands.” Ricky fled the bedroom, and when he returned a short time later, Johnson allegedly fired at him.

Johnson alleged that all of the shots were fired in the master bedroom, but his arrest report indicates blood evidence found in Ricky’s bedroom contradicts that claim. Johnson is currently in custody without bail. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges and does not have an attorney of record.

