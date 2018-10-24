Keep it 100 , Rae Carruth's Release

Rae Carruth spent 18 years in prison after having the mother of his child shot while she was pregnant with their son. The woman died, but their child survived and is now 18-years-old. The young man was raised by his grandmother, and now Carruth wants to meet his son. Listeners have different opinions about what is right, what do you think? let us know in the comments!

