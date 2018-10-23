LeToya Luckett Talks Beyoncè Reunion; Shows Baby Shower Pics

It’s been almost two decades since former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett was fired from the group, and now the mom-to-be is speaking out about life after parting ways with one of the greatest musical acts of all time.

“Management made a decision,” she explained to T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle castmate Toya Wright.

“There was nothing at the time that I could do about it. Did it hurt? Absolutely. Because we were friends. I went to school with these girls.”

Beyoncé and LaTavia [Roberson] had been in the group the longest. Then LaTavia went to school. Met Kelly [Rowland]. And then Beyoncé showed up at my school one day as the new beautiful girl with this new beautiful voice. It was just so cool to experience something like that at such a young age. But that decision was made … we were sisters.”

Destiny’s Child fans were thrilled when a photo emerged recently of a LeToya reunited with Beyoncè backstage on the “OTR II” tour. The singer even says that Bey gave her some parenting advice when they met up.

“That was such an awesome moment. There was so much joy in that room. She was … she went into straight mommy mode as far like “Oh my god. What’s she doing? Is she doing this, is she doing that? And I was showing them my sonogram pictures and everything. She was just so excited. We’re both very, very happy, and you could feel the love in the room. There wasn’t a lot of people in the room. It felt like it was just us, chatting it up.”

Of course, Letoya’s joy has increased since her marriage to Tommicus Walker and the announcement of her pregnancy. Their baby girl is due soon and Luckett recently had a baby shower, which she shared photos of on social media.

