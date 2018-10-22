Conservative Street Artist Puts Maxine Waters’ Head On Halloween Promo [Video]

A conservative street artist by the name of Sabo has altered a Halloween promo sign in L.A. to liken Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters to Michael Myers.
On Friday that an image of the artist’s latest work surfaced online featuring a Halloween movie billboard that displays the face of Maxine Waters instead of the head of horror movie killer Michael Myers.
Just to add an evil touch, Sabo also included the words “#Uncivil Democrats” above the massive letters that spell out “Halloween.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth installment of the 1978 original film has been advertised with massive billboards all over the city, but the one that now sports Waters screaming head sits above Pico Boulevard.
Sabo told the publication that his message on the billboard was a reference to Waters telling a crowd back in June to make Donald Trump and his presidential team feel “not welcome.”
“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd,” Waters said at a rally in Los Angeles over the summer. “You push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”
Since Waters’ speech, notable Republicans including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders have been publicly confronted.
