Alright, basketball season is official and guess what – so are people not liking the Rockets for one reason or another. Last night proved that point to be true when the Lakers, well LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Rockets at home. Even more interesting? James Harden cooked the Lakers for 36 and 7 including 5 threes.

But that’s not why you’re here. You’re here because of the fight between Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo.

As you can see by the super-slow mo of the fight video (obtained by The Athletic), Rondo did indeed spit on Chris Paul to set it all off. Paul landed more shots, Rondo got the first punch, Brandon Ingram tried to use his long reach to steal off on Paul one time and that was that.

People will get suspended but you gotta ask yourself a few questions. One, if your homeboy gets into a fight, are you there to protect him or your teammates as LeBron did? Two, if you’re watching the fight, who are you in this situation – Nipsey Hussle who appears ready for all smoke as evident by the BET Awards slap or are you Travis Scott, ready to jump in because it’s the hometown?

“Well if that’s the game we playing, sheeeit, put me in then. I got something for these fools.” – Nipsey Hussle pic.twitter.com/V5vatPgVU1 — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) October 21, 2018

H-Town don’t got too many punks, as Slim Thug would say.

Who REALLY Won The CP3 / Rondo Fight? [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

