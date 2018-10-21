News
Home > News > Top News

Andrew Gillum Challenges DeSantis In First Florida Governor Debate [WATCH]

Leave a comment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Race, the economy, the environment and President Donald Trump were subjects of the first debate in Florida governor’s race.

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis and Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum squared off Sunday on CNN, clearly setting out their differences.

\

Gillum criticized DeSantis for a comment he made that Florida voters wouldn’t “monkey this up” by voting for the black mayor and implied DeSantis aligns himself with racists.

DeSantis said Gillum would hurt Florida’s economy by raising taxes and hiking the minimum wage.

And on Trump, Gillum criticized the president, but said he would be happy to work with him to bring money to Florida for needed projects.

DeSantis replied, “That’s just not the way it works,” DeSantis said his close relationship with Trump is better suited to securing his help.

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Andrew Gillum , black politicians , florida governor debate , florida gubenatorial race , Ron DeSantis

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close